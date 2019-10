A building collapsed in the Mandsaur area of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday following incessant rainfall here, officials said.

A building here was completely collapsed following intense showers in the area. No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

