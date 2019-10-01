Coimbatore administration misprints Gandhi Jayanti invite card

The district administration here issued Gandhi Jayanti invitation cards celebrating 151st birth anniversary instead of 150th birth anniversary. The District collectorate had issued these cards either by negligence or error as this is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which will be celebrated on October 2 across the coutnry.

When ANI tried to reach the administration, the officials said that they have published what the state government had given them and other district collectors are also issuing the same. The event which will be celebrated tomorrow at 10 am, will be attended by the district collector Rashamani, local administration minister ST Vellumani, Tamil Nadu Assembly Deputy Speaker Vallachi Jairaman and other MLAs and MPs. (ANI)

Also Read: We interacted with parties, administration, central

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)