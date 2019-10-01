Google to provide information on traffic to Durga Puja pandal

Kolkata Police is collaborating with Google to provide pandal hoppers in the city with information on traffic during the coming Durga Puja, a senior official said on Tuesday. Special traffic regulations will be displayed on the Google Map to help pandal hoppers move from one place to another without facing problems.

"We have seen that pandal hoppers try to get information about traffic movement and roads which are closed beforehand. The traffic police department are flooded with calls by the people. Such calls are received on other numbers as well. If the people have the information about diversions they will be able to save themselves from a lot of time and harassment, a Kolkata Police Traffic officer said. "With restrictions of vehicular movements on several bridges we are taking no chances this year. Traffic regulations have been made quite early we have planned in such a manner that people do not face any problem," he said.

The arterial Tallah bridge in the northern part of the city is closed to heavy vehicles as it was recently declared most vulnerable in a study conducted by engineering consultancy company RITES. Only light vehicles below three tonnes and pedestrians is being allowed on the bridge. Kolkata Traffic Police every year impose restrictions and diversions during the Durga Puja days to ease vehicular movement as well those of hordes of pandal hoppers.

City police commissioner Anuj Sharma had on Monday launched a Durga Puja guide on the traffic police..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)