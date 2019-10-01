BJD student leader booked on own party MPs complaint

Following a written complaint from the BJD MP- Anubhav Mohanty- the police on Tuesday booked state vice-president of the ruling party's student wing- Manjit Das- under different sections of the IPC including attempt to murder. Both the MP and the student leader, who are also neighbours, had entered into an ugly spat late on Sunday night over the issue of parking of their cars.

BJD's Cuttack district president and former MLA Debashis Samantray has termed the faceoff between the two party leaders as an outcome of a previous family dispute. Das, who also went to the police station on Tuesday, said he was not inclined to register a police complaint against the MP keeping the partys image in mind.

He, however, criticised the conduct of the MP and alleged him of misusing his powers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)