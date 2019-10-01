Delhi Chief Secy administers oath to officials against plastic use

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Tuesday administered an oath to officials not to use plastic in their offices, according to an official. It comes on the eve of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

"At an event on Tuesday, the chief secretary appealed to officials to give up the plastic in their daily routine in their offices," the official said. In the oath, the officials were asked to encourage their families and neighbors not to use plastic, he said.

The Delhi government is organizing events in the city on Wednesday, aimed at reducing the use of plastic.

