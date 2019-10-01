2 die of electrocution while vacating house in TN

Two persons died of electrocution while shifting their household articles from a house here on Tuesday, police said. The persons staying in one of the houses in an encroached land were moving out to an alternative accommodation provided by the Slum Clearance Board when they came into contact with an electric wire, they said.

Meanwhile, the corporation authorities, who have been continuing the eviction drive for the past two months, stopped the process following the intervention of CPIM MP P R Natarajan, who sought time till October 4. Of the 247 houses, only 98 remained to be vacated, police added..

