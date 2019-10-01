Cracking the whip: Police arrest 18 men, nab 3 juveniles in snatching cases

In a major crackdown amid the rising incidents of snatching in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested 18 men and apprehended three juveniles from different parts of the city. All 15 police districts have launched operations to nab snatchers, who mostly target women and senior citizens, police said.

Police nabbed Sanjeev Saini (26) and Sunil Chaudhary (27) from the southwest district, they said. Saini's involvement has been found in 16 cases of theft, snatching and robbery. His accomplice Chaudhary is involved in 34 such cases, police said.

According to police, a Raftaar motor cycle patrolling team of Rohini district nabbed 26-year-old Lalit Singh, who had allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a person near a school in Rohini's Sector-3. The mobile was recovered, it added. Gautam (25) marked as a "bad character" at the Begampur police station under Rohini district was arrested along with his associate Aman near Sukhi Nahar, Karala, when they were on their way to target victims to commit robberies, police said.

One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from them, they said. In West, Vijay (26), who was previously involved in 17 cases of snatching, was arrested. Police said. A knife was seized from his possession.

Karnail Singh (49), Jitender Kumar (36) were arrested by a team of New Delhi district for their alleged involved in cases of robberies and snatching in areas of Mandir Marg, Tilak Marg, Connaught Place, Parliament Street and Barakhamba Road, a police official said. The two had robbed a woman who was visiting RML hospital on September 17, while in another incident on September 25, they targeted another woman near Red Cross Society adjacent to Parliament house, he said.

Tafseel (22) and his accomplice Mohsim (19) were arrested in connection with a snatching incident at North Delhi's Burari and the stolen mobile phone was recovered from them, the official said. The Outer-North district police arrested Zakir and Sawan in connection with cases of snatching and auto-lifting. Eight mobile phones along two stolen motorcycle were recovered from them, he said.

In northeast, Kaif and Murtza were arrested in connection with a snatching incident reported on September 28. the snatched I-phone was recovered, police said. Five men were arrested and three juveniles were apprehended by the Shahdara district police, they said.

Kishan (19), Mithun (22), Iswar Chander (21), Rahul Kumar (32) and Karthik (22) were nabbed and 12 snatched phones and two two-wheelers were seized from their possession, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)