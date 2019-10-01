Ensure speed-breakers are safe, visible: Bedi to govt depts

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday asked the PWD, police and electricity departments of the territorial government to ensure speed-breakers were not 'deadly' for two-wheeler riders. In her whatsapp message to mediapersons and officials, she highlighted a harrowing experience of a French national of Puducherry region when his sister met with a fatal road accident on the ECR because of poor visibility of a speed-breaker as there were no streetlights.

Bedi asked the PWD, police and the electricity departments to review the positioning and engineering qualities of speed-breakers. She asked the police to enforce the law on helmet- wearing by riders of two-wheelers and she was briefed by senior Superintendent of Police (traffic) on the steps taken to prepare a list of all the rubberised speed-breakers.

He assured Bedi of getting all the speed-bumps properly painted and also make them visible with better lighting..

