NEET impersonation: One more held

Amid investigations into a suspected NEET impersonation scam, the Crime Branch-CID police on Tuesday night arrested one more person in connection with the case. Police identified the arrested as Govindaraj, who they alleged, played the role of a broker and transferred money from aspiring candidates to impersonators.

Police have already arrested eight people, including a student, in connection with the case. Police said Govindaraj belonged to Tiruppathur in Vellore district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)