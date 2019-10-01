International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

NEET impersonation: One more held

PTI Madurai
Updated: 01-10-2019 22:59 IST
NEET impersonation: One more held

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid investigations into a suspected NEET impersonation scam, the Crime Branch-CID police on Tuesday night arrested one more person in connection with the case. Police identified the arrested as Govindaraj, who they alleged, played the role of a broker and transferred money from aspiring candidates to impersonators.

Police have already arrested eight people, including a student, in connection with the case. Police said Govindaraj belonged to Tiruppathur in Vellore district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019