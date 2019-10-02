HP woman arrested for stabbing husband to death

A 22-year-old woman was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her husband to death following an altercation, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday in Chamechi Fagala village which comes under the jurisdiction of Dhalli police station, they said.

Meena and Pawan Bahadur hailed from Salyari village in Nepal's Salyan district of Rapti zone and had been residing as tenants in Shimla for quite some time. Their landlord Nek Ram told police that after hearing Pawan Bahadur's cries for help, he rushed to his room and saw him lying in a pool of blood.

Later, the doctors declared him dead, police said. Based on the landlord's statement, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, they said, adding that Meena was arrested. She will be produced in the court on Wednesday after her medical examination, Dhalli SHO Raj Kumar said.

