Mumbai suburban train services hit as coach derails

Suburban train services were briefly affected as a local train coach derailed between Kings Circle and Mahim stations here on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place on the CSMT-Bandra route where a Bandra-bound train derailed at around 11.30 am.

The wheel of the front trolley of a coach derailed, officials said. There are no reports of anyone sustaining injuries in the incident, officials said.

