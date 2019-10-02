International Development News
Mumbai suburban train services hit as coach derails

PTI Mumbai
Updated: 02-10-2019 14:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Suburban train services were briefly affected as a local train coach derailed between Kings Circle and Mahim stations here on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place on the CSMT-Bandra route where a Bandra-bound train derailed at around 11.30 am.

The wheel of the front trolley of a coach derailed, officials said. There are no reports of anyone sustaining injuries in the incident, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
