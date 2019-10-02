TN govt urged to clear backlog of jobs for visually challenged

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB) on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps for filling vacancies reserved for disabled persons, particularly the visually challenged. There should be approximately 2,000 backlog vacancies under reservation in different departments in the state for the visually challenged, federation General Secretary Santosh Kumar Rungta told reporters here.

He said of the four per cent government jobs reserved for the disabled, one per cent was earmarked for the visually challenged and the government should take steps to fill the backlog within a time-frame. He demanded that the old age pension for the disabled be increased to Rs.3,000 from the present Rs.1,000.

Rungta also said Tamil Nadu should have its own press for printing Braille books..

