Patnaik launches 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, speaks to people

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched his government's 'Mo Sarkar' (my government) initiative and directly talked to some people to know about their experience in state-run hospitals and police stations. The objective of the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative is to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices for different purposes Launching the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative at the Capital Hospital and Sahed Nagar police station here, the chief minister randomly picked up names of some people who had recently availed services at hospitals and police stations and talked to them.

"I spoke to nine people randomly. The feedback was extremely satisfactory," Patnaik told reporters while lauding the new initiative launched under the state government's 5T (team work, technology, transparency, time leading to transformation) programme. The chief minister spoke to people from Bolangir, Sundergarh, Malkangiri, Jajpur and Baripada regarding treatment at government hospitals and people from Nayagarh and Bhawanipatna regarding service at police station.

Patnaik said the people are the real masters and every institution exists to serve citizens in a professional and dignified manner. He said the people would be provided services in a professional and dignified manner under the initiative. The 'Mo Sarkar' initiative has started from Gandhi Jayanti Day at all the police stations, 21 district headquarters hospitals (DHH), Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur Medical College and Hospitals.

This programme will be effective at all the DHHs of the state by October 30. By March 5, 2020 all the departments of the state will implement the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative. Patnaik on August 15 had announced that the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative would be launched on October 2..

