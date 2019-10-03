Two held for attack on elderly couple

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on an elderly couple near Kadayam in this district in August, police said on Thursday. An air gun and 35 gms of gold jewellery were seized from them.

Two masked robbers, armed with machetes, had entered the house of the couple and tried to strangle 72-year-old Shanmugavel. His wife, however, came to his rescue by hurling a chair at them. Both of them attacked the robbers with whatever they could lay their hands on, forcing them to flee.

The incident captured on CCTV cameras installed at the couple's house went viral..

