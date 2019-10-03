Shivpal Yadav attends UP Assembly's special session, terms it 'historic'

SP MLA Shivpal Yadav, who has formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), attended a special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Thursday, terming it "historic". The continuous session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly is underway since 11 am on Wednesday. It was proposed to be a 36-hour session without any break and might be extended on the request of legislators.

"The holding of the session is historic," Shivpal said in his address in the state Assembly. He also praised the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for organising an investors' summit, saying it had improved the image of the state, but the "required investments" were yet to come.

The veteran leader, who is still an MLA of the Samajwadi Party (SP), appreciated the government's "Green Kumbh" initiative, under which over 22 crore saplings were planted. He also praised the Ujjwala scheme of the government and urged it to consider providing subsidies to the poor people for refilling their LPG cylinders. Complaining about the state police, Shivpal said, "They (policemen) do not pay heed to the people's representatives. FIRs are not lodged. Though the chief minister is honest, there is corruption at police stations and tehsils."

He also advocated for construction of toilets that were "friendly" to elderly people, saying after 60 years of age, "knees do not work properly". In his address, Shivpal also stressed on the need to follow Mahatma Gandhi's ideology.

