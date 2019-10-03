Sanjay Nirupam threatens to quit Congress

Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday threatened to quit the Congress and announced that he will not campaign for the party ahead of ensuing state polls. In a series of tweets, Nirupam said that he felt unwanted.

"It seems Congress Party doesn't want my services anymore. I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier, in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. It is my final decision," he said in a tweet. In another tweet, Nirupam said, "I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn't seem far away."

Maharashtra Assembly elections are slated to be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)