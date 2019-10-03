Punjab to frame police to check stray animal menace

The Punjab government on Thursday said it will formulate a comprehensive policy to check menace of stray animals in the state. Local Bodies Minister Brahm Mohindra has directed all urban local bodies to provide information on stray animals in their areas for this, according to an official statement.

The minister said the ULBs have been asked about the number of stray animals within the municipal corporation, committee or nagar panchayat limits and in cow shelters. Mohindra said the state government is sensitive on the issue of stray animals.

The Punjab government though its September 27 order constituted a cabinet sub-committee to study the issue of stray animals and this committee had been mandated to suggest remedial measures as to how to check menace of stray animals. He said the cabinet sub-committee would meet next month.

