Kolkata, Oct 3 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL4 TR-BANGLADESH WATERWAY India, Bangladesh likely to sign MoU for new waterway Agartala: India and Bangladesh are likely to sign an MoU for a new waterway to connect Gomati river in Tripura and Meghna river in Bangladesh during the four-day trip of Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina beginning from Thursday, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

CAL5 CAB-LD PROTESTS Renewed protests against CAB launched in Manipur, Nagaland Imphal/Kohima: Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that the Citizenship Amendment Bill would be brought in Parliament, protests were held in Manipur's Imphal Valley and in neighbouring Nagaland against the controversial piece of legislation. CES6 TR-TRAIN New train connects north and south Tripura Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday flagged off a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train that would connect the state's southernmost town Sabroom and Dharmanagar, the northernmost one.

CES7 JH-TOKEN-VOTERS J'khand election dept to issue tokens to ease woes of voters Ranchi: Voters in Jharkhand will no longer have to stand in queues waiting for their turns to exercise franchise during the assembly elections, due in November-December, as the state election department has decided to issue tokens to ease their woes, an official said. CES9 OD-FARMERS STIR Farmers protest against denial of irrigation facilities, demand refund of water tax Bhawanipatna: A large number of farmers of Odidha's backward Kalahandi district held protest on Thursday against alleged denial of irrigation facilities despite collection of water tax from them for the past 26 years.

CES10 WB-PUJA-SECURITY Civic policemen, drones, CCTV to add security layer during Durga Puja in city Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has decided to monitor footages obtained from drones and CCTVs and use civic police volunteers to upgrade the security arrangements in and around the city during the Durga Puja festival, a senior officer of the force said here on Thursday. CES12 OD-PATNAIK-NITISH Odisha offers help to rain-hit Bihar Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called up his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and offered help to the rain-hit state where at least 73 people have so far died..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)