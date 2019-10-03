18 Lankan fishermen held for fishing in Indian waters (Eds: Updates number of arrested, adds details) Nagapattinam/Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI): Eighteen Sri Lankan fishermen were arrested and their eight boats impounded on Thursday by the Coast Guard for fishing in Indian territorial waters off the Nagapattinam coast in southern Tamil Nadu, the maritime agency and police said. The fisherman from Jaffna were using 'crab nets' for fishing when they were arrested, police in Nagapattinam said.

The Coast Guard in a release in Chennai said it has stepped up maritime surveillance to foil anyanti-national elements gaining access into Indian coastal areas and engaging in activities that are detrimental to national interests of the country. As a result of strict vigil and extensive patrol by the Coast Guard ships along the International Maritime Boundary Line, eight Sri Lankan fishing boats along with 18 crew who were fishing illegally in Indian waters were apprehended, it said.

The boats had fish that were illegally caught from the Indian Exclusive Economic zone, the release added. Following the seizure, the boats and the crew were brought to Karaikal harbour, near Nagapattinam, for taking up investigation by relevant security agencies, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it has been maintaining constant vigil on the Eastern seaboard with the deployment of ships and aircraft to monitor suspicious activities..

