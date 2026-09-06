Tragedy Strikes at Gyirong: A Border Lost to Nature's Fury

Chinese officials report the recovery of 12 more bodies as search efforts continue for those missing after a devastating mudslide at Gyirong border crossing. The disaster, which followed a glacier collapse in Nepal, has so far claimed over 1,300 lives and left more than 5,000 missing along the border region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 18:57 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Gyirong: A Border Lost to Nature's Fury
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Chinese authorities have announced on Sunday the grim recovery of an additional 12 bodies as they persist in searching for the missing after a catastrophic mudslide obliterated the primary China-Nepal border crossing. Brightly clad rescue workers navigated the buried Gyirong site with heavy equipment and advanced radar technology.

This border crossing has become a symbol of the disaster's toll following the August 26 glacier collapse in Nepal. Dramatic footage captured the swift onset of a deadly black wave of water and debris. Journalists from Reuters and various agencies, hosted by China's foreign ministry, surveyed the devastated land port nestled within a narrow gorge.

Total casualties have exceeded 1,300 across the border, with 43 confirmed deaths and 519 missing on the Chinese side, officials detailed. Among those unaccounted for are 261 foreigners from 23 countries. Branding challenges on communication, China faces criticism for its limited information dissemination regarding the identification and recovery process.

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