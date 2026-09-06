Miraculous Rescue from Delhi Building Collapse

Six people have been rescued after a building collapse in Delhi, the Indian capital, as confirmed by news agency ANI citing police sources.

The incident occurred in South-West Delhi, where the building was used as guest accommodation, consisting of a basement and five upper floors. Repair work was ongoing in the basement at the time of collapse.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said all agencies are cooperating to ensure safe rescues. The Delhi Police have yet to comment on the situation.