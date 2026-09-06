Miraculous Rescue from Delhi Building Collapse

In Delhi, six people have been rescued following a building collapse, according to reports by ANI. The guest accommodation building, under repair, suddenly collapsed. Authorities are coordinating efforts for the safe rescue of any remaining individuals. Delhi Police have not commented on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 19:19 IST
Miraculous Rescue from Delhi Building Collapse
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Six people have been rescued after a building collapse in Delhi, the Indian capital, as confirmed by news agency ANI citing police sources.

The incident occurred in South-West Delhi, where the building was used as guest accommodation, consisting of a basement and five upper floors. Repair work was ongoing in the basement at the time of collapse.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said all agencies are cooperating to ensure safe rescues. The Delhi Police have yet to comment on the situation.

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