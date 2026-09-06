Infantino's Election Bid Amid FIFA Controversy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reaffirmed his intention to stand for re-election despite facing criticism over a scrapped plan to sell a stake in FIFA competitions to private investors. The plan, which was abandoned in July, led to calls for his resignation from UEFA, the AFC, and CONCACAF.

Infantino, who is seeking a fourth term in office, still enjoys backing from the African and South American confederations. A FIFA spokesperson emphasized that his plan to run for re-election remains unchanged, reiterating their support for Infantino's continued leadership.

While attending the U-20 World Cup in Poland, Infantino did not comment on his recent tumultuous period but hinted at addressing these issues in the future. As of now, no other candidates have officially announced a challenge to Infantino's presidency.