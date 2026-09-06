Dramatic Turn at Italian Grand Prix: Leclerc's High-Speed Crash

The Italian Formula One Grand Prix was interrupted after a significant crash involving Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the Parabolica curve. Leclerc, initially starting third, was unharmed but visibly shaken. The crash, involving wheelspin and skidding, forced a race halt as marshals repaired track barriers, impacting race leader Lewis Hamilton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 19:09 IST
Dramatic Turn at Italian Grand Prix: Leclerc's High-Speed Crash
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The Italian Formula One Grand Prix faced unexpected disruption when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed at high speed during the early laps. Unharmed but visibly shaken, Leclerc's mishap occurred at the Parabolica curve.

Having started third on the grid, Leclerc's collision brought a sudden halt to the race, deploying the safety car and signaling red flags. Teammate Lewis Hamilton, also affected, fell to 11th after a tussle for position.

Race officials quickly halted proceedings for a minimum of 15 minutes to repair the damaged barriers, leaving thousands of fans at Monza anxiously waiting. Replays showed Leclerc lost control due to wheelspin while under pressure from competitor Oscar Piastri.

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