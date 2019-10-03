BJP raising religious issue as it has no solution to people's problems : Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that the BJP is raking up religious issues like Ram Mandir to divert attention as its government has no solution to the problems of the people. "The ruling party has no answers to the problems of the people and is not efficient in solving their issues," said Pawar at a press conference here on Thursday.

"I have experience of past many years in politics. When people are angry with you and you can't convince them and give a suitable reason, you raise religious issues to divert attention," Pawar stated. "The BJP government has no solutions to the problems in the state like farmer suicides and drought, and therefore it is raising issues like Article 370 and Ram Mandir in the election," he added.

He also said that the government is using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to silence his voice ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. "The government is doing vindictive politics. It is not only about me but several others and opponents are being suppressed by use of agencies like ED and CBI," he said.

He was talking to reporters after participating in a rally organised after filing of nomination by NCP candidate and sitting MLA Jitendra Awhad from the Mumbra-Kalwa segment. ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and others in connection with the Rs 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, scheduled to take place on October 21. Results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

Also Read: ED not under Maha; no revenge politics against Sharad Pawar:CM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)