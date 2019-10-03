Indian Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team creates national record for fastest rafting at high altitudes

Lieutenant Colonel Pravin Grewal and paratrooper Ganpat Singh who were part of the Indian Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team have created the national record for fastest rafting in high altitude areas. The team has created the record at Zanskar river in Ladakh in September.

Speaking on their achievement Lt Col Pravin Grewal said: "We were part of Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team that created a national record for fastest rafting in high altitude areas." Paratrooper Ganpat from Rajasthan said, "I had not seen a river or a big water body before joining Army but took up rafting challenge to overcome my fear." (ANI)

