Ker man assaults father for concealing liquor bottle, booked Mavelikkara (Ker), Oct 4 (PTI): A 28-year old man has been booked after a video clip showing him assaulting his aged father for concealing a liquor bottle went viral on the social media. The accused, Ratheesh (28), who hails from Mavelikkara in Alappuza district and is absconding, has been charged under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

"We have registered a case against the youth. He is an alcoholic. He has switched off his mobile phone and is absconding since then," the investigating officer told PTI. The video which went viral showed the youth assaulting and kicking his aged father for concealing his liquor bottle.

Kerala tops the country in liquor consumption with tipplers having guzzled booze worth a record Rs 487 crore through state-run outlets during the week-long "Onam" festivities last month..

