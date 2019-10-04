International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Coast Guard seizes Lankan fishing boat

PTI Kochi
Updated: 04-10-2019 13:57 IST
Coast Guard seizes Lankan fishing boat

Indian Coast Guard has impounded aSri Lankan fishing boat found fishing in Indian waters, aDefence spokesman said here on Friday

He said the boat, being brought here, would be handedover to the police after initial investigation by the CoastGuard

The seizure comes a day after the Coast Guard arrested18 Sri Lankan fishermen and impounded their eight boats forfishing in Indian territorial waters off the Nagapattinamcoast in southern Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019