Coast Guard seizes Lankan fishing boat

Indian Coast Guard has impounded aSri Lankan fishing boat found fishing in Indian waters, aDefence spokesman said here on Friday

He said the boat, being brought here, would be handedover to the police after initial investigation by the CoastGuard

The seizure comes a day after the Coast Guard arrested18 Sri Lankan fishermen and impounded their eight boats forfishing in Indian territorial waters off the Nagapattinamcoast in southern Tamil Nadu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)