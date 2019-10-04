International Development News
Development News Edition
Surat: Transgender community takes part in Navratri celebrations

The whole country is soaked in the religious fervor of Navratri which is being celebrated in a unique way in different parts of the country.

ANI Surat (Gujarat)
Updated: 04-10-2019 19:23 IST
The celebrations underway in Surat's Godadara area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The whole country is soaked in the religious fervor of Navratri which is being celebrated in a unique way in different parts of the country. This year, the transgender community in Surat's Godadara has joined in the celebrations by doing Garba and offering prayers to Goddess Durga.

Speaking to ANI, the Chief of the community Payal Kunwar said: "We are observing nine-day Navratri. We worship Goddess Durga for the happiness and peace of the people. We give our blessings to the people so that they leave with happiness. We sing and play Garba to celebrate Navratri." Navratri is celebrated in every corner of the country. In Gujarat, however, this festival is celebrated by doing the folk dance, amongst other things like observing a fast for the duration of the nine days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
