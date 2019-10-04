2 men involved in over 30 cases of snatching, vehicle theft arrested

Two men allegedly involved in more than 30 cases of snatching and vehicle theft were arrested from southwest Delhi's Palam village on Friday, police said. Abhishek (24) and Rohan (22), residents of east Sagarpur, used to target parking lots for vehicle thefts and equipped themselves with arms to evade arrest, they said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team was deployed near the Mangla Puri Bus Stand in Palam Village. "After some time, two suspects were spotted riding on a motorcycle. They were asked to stop for checking, but instead of following the directions of police team, they tried to sped away from the spot. The team immediately swung into action and nabbed the accused persons," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Devender Arya said.

One loaded country-made pistol, three live cartridges, two snatched mobile phones and three stolen motorcycles were seized, he said.

