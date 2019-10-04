Gwalior High Court seeks state's response over vacant mayor post

The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday sought a response from the Gwalior Municipal Corporation over the vacant post of mayor and the procedure being followed to fill it.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Sheel Nagu asked Principal Secretary of state's Urban Department to reply to what procedure has been adopted to fill the post.

The court asked the Principal Secretary to inform it about the procedure by October 14 or it may take stern action. (ANI)

Also Read: China to release more meat from state reserves to secure supplies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)