26-year-old killed after being hit by tanker in Delhi

A 26-year-old man was killed after he was hit allegedly by a tanker in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place area, police said on Friday. Parul Singh, who belonged from Bijnor district in Uttar Pradesh, was walking towards Outer Ring Road when he was hit by a speeding tanker on Thursday.

Soon after the accident, the driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. The injured was rushed to Deep Chand hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

The vehicle has been seized and efforts are being made to nab the absconding driver, the officer said. A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) on the statement of a security guard who witnessed the accident, he added.

The body was handed over to the family of the deceased after postmortem, police said.

