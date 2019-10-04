International Development News
Assam: ULFA cadre apprehended, arms, ammunition seized

In a joint operation, Indian Army troops and police on Friday apprehended one ULFA cadre and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Joypur region of Dibrugarh district of Assam, officials said.

ANI
Updated: 04-10-2019 22:39 IST
In a joint operation, Indian Army troops and police on Friday apprehended one ULFA cadre from Dibrugarh, Assam. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In a joint operation, Indian Army troops and police on Friday apprehended one ULFA cadre and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Joypur region of Dibrugarh district of Assam, officials said. According to the Eastern Command, Indian Army, the operation was carried out on October 2 and the apprehended cadre and recoveries have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Taking to Twitter, the Eastern Command on Friday posted a picture of the cadre and informed about the operation. "Troops of Indian Army in a joint operation with police apprehended a ULFA(I) Cadre along with arms and ammunition from Joypur, Dibrugarh, Assam on October 2. The apprehended cadre and recoveries have been handed over to the police for further investigation," the Eastern Command tweeted. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
