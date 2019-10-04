85 one stop centres established across 12 states in last 100 days: Irani

The government has established 85 One Stop Centres, which provide assistance to women affected by violence, across 12 states in the last 100 days and it is "proactively" working towards building one such unit in every district, WCD Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday. She thanked the chief ministers in all these 12 states for assisting the Women and Child Development Ministry in establishing these centers.

"Glad to share that the WCD Ministry has established 85 One Stop Centres across 12 states in last 100 days. I thank Hon CM of each state for their support & assistance in expediting the process. We are proactively working towards achieving our target of 1 District - 1 One Stop Centre," she tweeted. In a series of tweets, Irani gave details of the OSCs established in different states.

"Haryana has been taking huge strides in ensuring women's safety. I congratulate and thank Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his active support & engagement with WCD Ministry that has led to the establishment of 10 OSCs in the state of Haryana since June 2019," she said in a tweet. She further said that six OSCs were established in tribal districts of Jharkhand which would greatly help women in the region.

She further said that in the first 100 days, One Stop Centres were established in the nine districts of Punjab, including Faridkot, Pathankot and Kapurthala. "Happy to state that Andaman & Nicobar Islands now have One Stop Centre (OSC) functional in each district. Thankful to Lt Governor and UT Administration for expediting the process of establishing OSC and help

WCD Ministry set up 2 OSC in the first 100 days of our government," Irani tweeted. She thanked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for assisting in setting up six OSCs in the state. "These centers will provide integrated support to women seeking help against violence," Irani said.

She said Telangana has witnessed the opening of 16 One Stop Centres in the first 100 days, while seven have been set up in Gujarat. "Grateful to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for his sensitive approach towards women safety and extending complete support for setting up of OSC in every district of Gujarat," Irani said.

Odisha recently agreed to participate in the POSHAN Abhiyaan and also provided support to the ministry in establishing six One Stop Centres across the state, Irani said. According to the data shared by her in the micro-blogging site, other than the above-mentioned states, six OSCs have been established in Arunachal Pradesh, nine in Nagaland, five in Rajasthan and three in Tripura.

Irani said that she was delighted to note the WCD Ministry's initiatives were being expeditiously implemented in North East Region. "Nagaland witnessed the establishment of 9 One Stop Centres in the first 100 days. Thankful to CM Neiphiu Rio for his support," she said. She said the state of Rajasthan now has One Stop Centre in districts of Nagaur, Churu, Sikar, Jodhpur, and Bharatpur.

