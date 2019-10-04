International Development News
Delhi: Police arrest two women in anti-snatching drive

Police have arrested two women who were using snatched mobile phones after a drive was launched by the anti-snatching cell.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 23:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested two women who were using snatched mobile phones after a drive was launched by the anti-snatching cell.

"Anti-Snatching Team of outer North District led by Inspector Rakesh Malik nabbed two ladies who were using the snatched mobile phones," the police said.

The police have also recovered the snatched mobile phones, however, efforts are on to trace the snatchers. (ANI)

