Crime Briefs: 21-year-old man arrested for stealing from people; Shopkeeper in East Delhi mistakenly sells bottle of acid instead of water

A homeless man was killed after being hit by a bus in Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at 7 am on Thursday when the man was going towards Vaishno Mata temple. A bus, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the victim and fled from the spot, Rishipal, an eyewitness, said.

"He was shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police. The victim has not been identified.

Rishipal said the victim had stayed at the pavement outside the temple on Wednesday. A case was registered under section 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the driver, Sonu (25), a resident of Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested, they added.

*************************

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly stealing from people after distracting them, police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Sawda JJ Colony, they said. On August 16, the accused stole from an elderly woman in Moti Bagh and a case was registered at South Campus police station, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police analyzed CCTV footage and identified a scooter that was suspected to be used in the crime, they said. The number and other details were obtained, following which the accused was arrested from near his residence, they said, adding two similar cases have been solved.

During interrogation, Rohit said that he and his associates used to steal from people by engaging them in a conversation and distracting their attention, the police said.

*************************

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in Shahdara's Geeta Colony area, police said on Friday. While the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, her father Morarilal Aggarwal, alleged that she was murdered by her husband.

According to police, they received information on Thursday at around 7 am that the woman, Archana Gupta, had hanged herself. She had married Rahul Gupta in 2009 and they had two children together-- a daughter and a son. While Archana was a housewife, Rahul was a shop-owner, they added.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem and a case was registered, the police said.

**************************

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A man wanted in several cases of murder and robbery was arrested following a shootout in outer Delhi's Narela on Friday night, the police said. Neeraj Bhardwaj alias Neeraj Goga was injured in the shootout, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

He is a close associate of gangsters Ashok Pradhan and Kapil alias Kallu, and is wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and extortion, they said.

****************************

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A shopkeeper in East Delhi's Mandawali area mistakenly sold a bottle of acid instead of water to a 30-year-old man who drank from it and sustained internal injuries, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Monday at around 9.30 pm when Vinay, a resident of west Vinod Nagar, asked for a bottle of water at a nearby general shop.

The shopkeeper mistakenly sold him a bottle containing a liquid similar to water. Vinay drank it and when he reached his room, he felt uneasiness. He rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Mandawali police station and the 58-year-old accused was arrested, the police said. They said that he was selling acids without a licence.

Vinay was discharged after the treatment, they added.

