J-K: Terrorists lob grenade outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag; 4 injured

Terrorists lobbed grenade outside Deputy Commissioner's office in Anantnag injuring four civilians on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet said, "Terrorists lobbed grenade in Anantnag. Four civilians are injured. The area is under cordon and search operation is going on."

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

