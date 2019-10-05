Rains in parts of Himachal

Light to moderate rains occurred at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh with Pachhad in Sirmour district receiving the maximum rainfall at 29 mm, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Saturday. Among other places in the state, Kalpa received 12 mm rainfall, followed by Mashobra (4 mm), Solan (3 mm), Shimla and Pooh (2 mm each) and Manali and Kufri (1 mm each) since Friday evening, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

He said the maximum temperatures in most parts of the state increased by 2-3 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Una recorded the highest temperature in the state at 30.3 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was in Lahaul and Keylong at 3 degrees Celsius each.

