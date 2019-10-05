International Development News
TSRTC deploys temporary drivers, conductors to ply buses in Jogulamba Gadwala

ANI Jogulamba Gadwala (Telangana)
Updated: 05-10-2019 18:56 IST
Only 20 of 104 TSRTC buses are plying. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses are playing normally in the district with the help of temporary staff, said Ramulu, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). As per the government order, temporary drivers and conductors have been deployed after conducting tests for them so that the buses continue to ply normally.

People are also using private transport facility as the RTC buses are not available in an adequate number. In Gadwala depot, only 20 out of a total of 104 buses are on roads.

Police are also providing security to buses so that the passengers are not troubled. "No untoward incident had taken till noon," said Krishna, Additional SP. Temporary drivers are being paid at the rate of Rs 1,500 per day, while the conductors are being compensated as the rate of Rs 1,000. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
