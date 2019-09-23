Prayagraj: Govt ambulance service drivers go on strike, demand pending salaries

Drivers of government ambulance services 102 and 108 went on a strike on Monday demanding reimbursement of pending salaries. The drivers allege that they have not been paid salaries for the past two months.

"There is a proposal to give the drivers payments on a per case basis," according to one ambulance driver. The drivers demand that they should be paid monthly salaries and not be paid on a per case basis as on some days they do not have any patients.

Health services in the state have been affected due to the strike. (ANI)

Also Read: Colombia can only suspend app drivers' licenses for 3 years, not 25-court

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)