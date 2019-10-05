Telangana: Six critically injured in bus accident in Medak

Eight persons sustained injuries in a road accident here on Saturday of which six are said to be in a serious condition. The incident took place on Akola road near Kolapalli village in Sankarampet division of Medak district.

As the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) drivers are on strike, a bus of Narayanakhed depot was being driven by a temporary driver. According to the information, the bus lost the balance and hit a vehicle coming from the opposite side, causing the accident.

The injured were taken to the nearest government hospital for treatment.(ANI)

Also Read: Telangana ready to set up cluster for Korean firms- Minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)