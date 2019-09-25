Telangana ready to set up cluster for Korean firms- Minister Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI): The Telangana government said on Wednesday that it is willing to set up an exclusive cluster for South Korean firms and provide complete assistance to the interested companies. A South Korean delegation, led by its Ambassador to India Shin Bongkil, met K T Rama Rao, IT and Industries Minister and discussed opportunities for companies from that country to invest in various sectors such as Electronics, Textiles, Food Processing, Pharma and other priority sectors in the state.

The delegation is looking for investment opportunities and also strengthening the ties between Telangana and Korea, an official release said. "Telangana is keen on attracting South Korean companies in a big way and is willing to set up an exclusive cluster of such firms," the release quoted Rama Rao as saying.

During the meeting, the minister gave an overview of the state's progressive industrial policies and stated that the government would work together with organizations like Korea International Trade Association and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency to support Korean companies in Telangana. Ambassador Shin Bongkil said Korea is keen on expanding its business footprint in the state, the release added..

