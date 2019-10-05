Gujarat: 2 Pak fishing boats seized by BSF

Two wooden Pakistani fishing boats were on Saturday seized by a patrolling party of Border Security Force (BSF) in the Dafa creek area near Kutch district in Gujarat. "On October 5, at about 8.25 hours, a creek patrolling party of Border Security Force while patrolling in the area of Dafa creek, seized 2 wooden Pak fishing boats (single-engine fitted)," read a BSF release.

A thorough has been launched and the search operation is still underway. Till now nothing, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area, the BSF said. (ANI)

