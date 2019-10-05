International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Gujarat: 2 Pak fishing boats seized by BSF

Two wooden Pakistani fishing boats were on Saturday seized by a patrolling party of Border Security Force (BSF) in the Dafa creek area near Kutch district in Gujarat.

ANI Kutch (Gujarat)
Updated: 05-10-2019 20:26 IST
Gujarat: 2 Pak fishing boats seized by BSF

BSF seized two Pakistani fishing boats in the Dafa creek area on Saturday . Image Credit: ANI

Two wooden Pakistani fishing boats were on Saturday seized by a patrolling party of Border Security Force (BSF) in the Dafa creek area near Kutch district in Gujarat. "On October 5, at about 8.25 hours, a creek patrolling party of Border Security Force while patrolling in the area of Dafa creek, seized 2 wooden Pak fishing boats (single-engine fitted)," read a BSF release.

A thorough has been launched and the search operation is still underway. Till now nothing, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the area, the BSF said. (ANI)

Also Read: Taiwan bridge collapse crushes fishing boats, some crew feared trapped

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019