Assam CM discusses security scenario with Army officials

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday reviewed the security scenario of Upper and South Assam areas at the Army's 3 Corps and 2 Mountain Division camp at Dinjan in Dibrugarh district. The 3 Corps GOC Lt Gen Rajeev Sirohi informed the chief minister that the Army was looking after all aspects of security in a large area of upper and south Assam with the help of police and intelligence agencies, an official release said here.

He said that activities of all extremist outfits have been brought under control due to strengthening of security apparatus in the remote areas of Tirap and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam. Sirohi also informed Sonowal of the details of apprehended terrorists and recovered caches of arms and ammunition.

The 2 Mountain Division's GOC Maj Gen Rajendra Sachdev apprised the chief minister of the plans being mooted by the division to control flood and erosion in the areas surrounding Dinjan Cantonment and the neighbouring villages. He also informed him that a Detailed Project Reported was being prepared with the help of the Water Resources Department, the release added..

