NCP man files police complaint over fake Ajit Pawar call

An NCP functionary has filed a complaint with the Cyber police station in Mumbai alleging that a person had called him up after possibly "spoofing" senior party colleague and former deputy CM Ajit Pawar's number, an official said on Saturday. NCP Mumbai unit vice president Narendra Rane told police that he received a call last Sunday from Pawar's "number" though a man who identified himself only as Kunal was on the other end.

Kunal spoke about Pawar being in Pune and wanting to give some money to a person in Mumbai, Rane told police, adding that Kunal also tried to give him some bank account number. Rane later alerted Pawar's private secretary and found that no such call was made by the NCP leader, the official said.

Following this, Rane filed a complaint with Cyber police station and a probe into the incident has begun, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)