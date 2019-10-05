Case against firm's directors for not depositing EPF dues

Nagpur rural police have registered a case against directors of Spentex Industries Limited for allegedly deducting Rs 3.28 crore from salaries of more than 500 employees towards Employees Provident Fund (EPF), but not depositing the money with the EPF Organisation. The EPF contribution was allegedly deducted from employees' salaries between January 2016 to January 2019, said inspector Vinod Thakre of MIDC-Butibori police station.

During a routine verification process, Provident Fund authorities realized that the company had not deposited the EPF contribution of employees. Ajaykumar Shrivastava, Enforcement Officer, Regional Provident Fund Office, lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered against directors Ajay Choudhary, Azadsingh Arya, Gorelal Choudhary, and Rajkumar Mukundwar under IPC section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. No arrest has been made. Further probe is on, inspector Thakre said...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)