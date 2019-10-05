International Development News
Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana launched in Chhattisgarh to eradicate malnutrition

On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana' to eradicate malnutrition among children and women.

ANI Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
Updated: 05-10-2019 23:35 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel launched 'Mukhyamantri Suposhan Yojana' to eradicate malnutrition among children and women. He called for community participation for the scheme to be a success. Baghel made a voluntary contribution of Rs 21000 for the scheme.

"Inspired by this gesture of Chief Minister, Kurud Rice Mills Association office-bearers contributed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh 11 thousand for Suposhan Abhiyan in the general assembly held at village Chhati, during Gandhi Vichaar Padyatra. Chief Minister praised this contribution of Kurud Rice Mills Association and appealed people to continue this circle of kindness," read an official release. The target of the scheme is to make Chhattisgarh malnutrition-free in three years. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
