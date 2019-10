A north Indian youth was chased and stabbed to death by a gang in broad daylight near here on Sunday, police said. People in the area called the police, who came to the scene and took the body away.

A machete and packets of ganja at the spot were seized, they said. The reason for the attack was under investigation, the police said.

CCTV footage would be examined to identify the gang, they said.

