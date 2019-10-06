Nitish prays for peace and prosperity of Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar performed puja at various temples in the city on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami' on Sunday and prayed for peace, prosperity and progress of the state and its people. Kumar performed puja at Sheetala Mata, Badi Patandevi and Chhoti Patandevi temples in the Bihar capital, an official release said.

He also paid obeisance to Goddess Durga at Shri Badi Deviji and Shri Shri Dalhatta Deviji temples at the Maroofganj area in the city, it said. Kumar was accompanied by state Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav, MLCs Ranvir Nandan, Lalan Sarraf, and Patna Municipal Corporation Mayor Sita Sahu.

Bihar State Disaster Management Authority member Udaykant Mishra and the chief minister's Secretaries Manish Kumar Verma and Anupam Kumar were among officials who accompanied the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)