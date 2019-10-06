New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL5 JK-SITUATION Kashmiris throng weekly flea market in Srinagar Srinagar: People thronged the weekly flea market in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital on Sunday even as some shops in the city opened in the morning hours, officials said.

DEL11 JK-NC-DELEGATION 15-member NC delegation meets Farooq, Omar Abdullah Srinagar: Oct 6 (PTI) In the first major political development post withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, a 15-member National Conference delegation on Sunday met detained party leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah here. DES15 HR-SELJA Will waive farm loans if voted to power in Haryana: Selja New Delhi: The Congress will announce a loan waiver for the poor and farmers in the state if voted to power, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja has said.

DES14 UP-AKHILESH-YOGI Yogi's hope that "very good news" awaits all irks Akhilesh Lucknow: A day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted people to draw inspiration from Lord Ram and hoped a "very good news" awaits all, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked him, asking how does CM know what is going to happen in the court. DES18 PB-KASHMIRI STUDENT Punjab CM assures support to a Kashmiri student suffering from cancer Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assured to provide all kinds of support to a Kashmiri student suffering from cancer.

DES17 RJ-OATH New Rajasthan HC chief justice sworn-in Jaipur: Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday administered the oath of office to newly appointed Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty..

