Four of family killed, three injured as truck hits car in MP

Four members of a family were killed and three others injured after their car was hit by a truck at Ghunai Ghati on NH-7, about 40 kms from the district headquarters on Sunday, police said. Talking to PTI, Seoni's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kamlesh Kharpuse said the mishap occurred under Chhapara Police Station area in the morning when the driver of the truck, which was carrying potatoes, lost control over his vehicle, following which it rammed into the car.

The truck also overturned after hitting the car, he said. "Four persons travelling in the car were killed on the spot, while three others suffered injuries," the ASP said.

The deceased were identified as Shakeela Ansari (50), Shaheena Bi (24), Haseena Ansari (48) and Akhtar Ansari (34). One of the injured is in a critical condition and was referred to Nagpur for further treatment, while two others are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Seoni, he added.

The deceased and the injured are members of a family. They are residents of Bhimgarh in the district. All of them were going to Jabalpur in their car to attend a marriage ceremony, Kharpuse said.

Chhapara Police Station in-charge Neelesh Parteti said the truck driver and his helper fled from the spot after the accident. Investigation into the case is on and a search operation has been launched to nab the truck driver, Parteti said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)